Canada invests in energy efficient modernization of Imperial Theatre in Saint John

SAINT JOHN, NB, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay and Li Song, Vice-President of Imperial Theatre Board of Directors, announced joint funding of more than $2.69 million to retrofit the historic Imperial Theatre in Saint John. The green modernization of this iconic theatre will help ensure it continues to provide the community with cultural experiences for generations to come.

The Imperial Theatre was built in 1913. For 110 years, Saint John residents and visitors have been enjoying the theatre’s performances and events. The funding announced today will support modernize this community hub, improve its environmental footprint, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Upgrades will include the replacement of the building’s aging HVAC system and gas-powered boiler with new heat pump and control systems as well as upgrades to the building’s lighting systems. These upgrades will enhance the building’s energy efficiency by reducing energy consumption by 62% and GHG emissions by 135 tonnes.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“For more than 100 years, Imperial Theatre has lived at the heart of this historic neighbourhood. These retrofits will honour the theatre’s rich history while helping it serve the community for 100 more. Once revitalized, the building will not only continue to deliver performances on a world-class stage and foster social connection, but it will also help contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“Imperial Theatre is known and loved for bringing diverse communities together through the performing arts. Together, we connect and evolve through culture, diversity and inclusion. This project is important to everyone’s well-being and together, we lead by example in providing a diverse and healthy environment for all. The green modernization of this iconic theatre will help ensure it continues to provide our community with cultural experiences for generations to come.”

Li Song, Vice President of Imperial Theatre Board of Directors

“Imperial Theatre is committed not only to the care and stewardship of this beautiful 110-year old Historic Theatre, but also to a sustainable and greener future. We have a responsibility to decrease our carbon footprint and make strategic changes in how our facilities operate by choosing cleaner and more efficient energy solutions. We also recognize it is a process; one that our organization takes seriously. This incredible grant will help Imperial take the next step toward that greener future. The Green Energy Retrofit will help to ensure that Imperial Theatre will remain here for generations to come, and that we can continue to inspire, enrich and engage our community through the performing arts.”

Angela Campbell, Executive Director of Imperial Theatre

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,153,548 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and Imperial Theatre is contributing $538,387 .

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and Imperial Theatre is contributing . The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program was created in support of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan, supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan, supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022 . Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 Eastern Time.

. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from to until Eastern Time. The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 Eastern Time.

to until Eastern Time. Announced in December 2020 , Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

, Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and in investments towards a healthy environment and economy. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada’s work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

