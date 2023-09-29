Canada invests in green retrofits for the Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank in Halifax

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, and Sydney Mogae, Chair of the Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank, announced a federal investment of more than $218,000 to support a green retrofit for the Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank.

This funding will support the installation of a grid-connected rooftop solar system, a mini split heat pump and a cloud-based energy monitoring platform that analyzes energy needs in real time. Additionally, fluorescent tube lights have been replaced with LED tube fixtures and lights using some funds from other sources.

This green retrofit will reduce the carbon footprint of the building while offsetting energy bills and contributing to provincial and federal climate mitigation efforts. Once complete, these improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 51.83% and their greenhouse gas emissions by 48.84 tonnes annually. Their energy expenses will be reduced by 71.9%, resulting in annual net savings of over $7,300.

The savings achieved through this project will be reallocated to accomplishing the Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank’s inclusive mission of working with the community to provide food, furniture and emergency assistance to those in need, including seniors, those living in poverty or with disabilities, and those experiencing homelessness and unemployment.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“The Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank provides essential supports of food, furniture and emergency financial assistance to thousands of people in the Halifax Regional Municipality every year. The Government of Canada is proud to support this green retrofit, which will significantly reduce their carbon footprint and allow them to put the energy savings back into their mission of supporting those in need.”

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Parker Street is appreciative of the opportunity to serve the community with more efficiency through the GICB grant. Energy efficiency is at the core of a greener more inclusive community and translates to utilizing resources (funds, food, and furniture) more efficiently. This venture will undoubtedly allow us to do our part in creating a sustainable plan towards more environmentally conscious service and working together to improve the lives of people in our community.”

Sydney Mogae, Chair of the Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing $218,919 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB).

is contributing to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada’s work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

