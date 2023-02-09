Canada invests to make the City of Trail's Skills Centre more accessible and sustainable

CITY OF TRAIL, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and Morag Carter, Executive Director of the Skills Centre, announced a federal investment of more than $2.3 million towards the Skills Centre Eco-Renovation Project.

The project will improve the sustainability and accessibility of the Skills Centre. Funding will go towards replacing natural gas systems, installing new insulation, windows and doors, an HVAC system, and solar panels on the roof. The project will also include the installation of an elevator and additional upgrades to the building’s accessibility. Funding will further support the creation of a community kitchen, multiple meeting rooms, and welcome areas for the Centre. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 53% and greenhouse gas emissions by 58.4 tonnes.

The Skills Centre Society has been helping youth, families, low-income community members and other vulnerable populations in Trail develop their skills and employability for over 25 years. The Eco-Renovation Project will centralize the organization’s services and make them more accessible. The improvements to the building will help cut operational costs, lower emissions, and enable the Centre to serve the community’s most vulnerable for years to come.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“Investments in green and inclusive community buildings are vital to reaching our emissions goals and building a brighter future for Canadians. The funding announced today will create a more sustainable Skills Centre for the City of Trail and facilitate essential community programming for years to come. The Government of Canada will continue working with our partners to foster more sustainable, resilient, and vibrant communities across the country.”

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“We are creating a community space that will be accessible, inviting and welcoming. The renovation will showcase the future of sustainable buildings and building design in a region that is already known for its industrial engineering prowess. Without question the most important impact that the building will have is the ability to have properly supported community programming in a state of the art, accessible, sustainable, warm and welcoming building steps from public transit and other community assets including city hall and the public library.”

Morag Carter, Executive Director of the Skills Centre

“The Skills Centre is achieving a dream it’s had for many years, and the community is going to be the benefactor. The Skills Centre has developed a vision that will result in the greenest building in Trail and one of the most inclusive and accessible.”

Mary Lawson, Chair of the Skills Centre’s Board of Directors

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,395,473 through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, and the Greater Trail Community Skills Centre Society is contributing $392,533 .

is investing through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, and the Greater Trail Community Skills Centre Society is contributing . The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022 . Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from to until at . The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

to until at . Provincial and territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply online through the Infrastructure Canada website. Announced in December 2020 , Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

