Canada Unveils Tech Talent Strategy to Attract Foreign Experts – TechEconomy







Advertisements

Advertisements







Canada has recently unveiled its inaugural tech talent strategy, which aims to attract foreign tech experts to the country’s thriving digital landscape.

The announcement was made by Sean Fraser, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, during the Collision 2023 event.

Under this strategy, Canada has introduced an “innovation stream” that offers open work permits for up to five years to highly skilled professionals in select high-demand occupations.

Additionally, the program includes employer-specific work permits for the same duration, benefiting individuals employed by companies that contribute to Canada’s industrial innovation objectives.

Canada’s status as the top destination for immigrant entrepreneurs has been reaffirmed by a 2023 report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, further establishing it as an appealing location for individuals seeking new opportunities.

The new pathways also extend opportunities to holders of the H-1B specialty occupation visa in the United States. They can now apply for Canadian work permits, as well as study or work permit options for their accompanying family members.

The Canadian work permit for H-1B visa holders will be available starting from July 16 and will remain open for one year or until Immigration, Refugee, and Citizenship Canada receive 10,000 applications.

It’s important to note that only principal applicants will count towards the application cap, not their accompanying family members.

Sean Fraser expressed enthusiasm for the immigration goals, highlighting their strategic importance beyond numerical targets. The aim is to attract newcomers who can help solidify Canada’s position as a global leader in various emerging technologies.

The strategy was developed through collaboration with the tech, start-up, and business communities, which provided valuable insights. Fraser credited Canada’s fast and flexible approach, widely supported by Canadians, as the country’s immigration advantage.

In addition to the tech talent strategy, Canada has made revisions to its start-up visa program to attract skilled foreign tech workers. The improvements include increased program spots, the opportunity to apply for a three-year work permit (previously one year), and the chance to obtain an open work permit instead of being limited to working for their start-up.

Furthermore, each member of an entrepreneurial team can now apply for an open work permit, expanding eligibility beyond essential and urgently needed individuals.

These developments in Canada’s immigration policies come in the wake of Germany’s modifications to its immigration laws aimed at attracting skilled foreign workers.

They also follow the United Kingdom’s decision to restrict the ability of foreign students to bring their family members starting in 2024, prompting Canada to introduce faster temporary resident visa processing and more considerate application measures for dependents.







Advertisements







Advertisements







