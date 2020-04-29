Canadian Armed Forces confirms Cyclone helicopter ‘incident’ near Greece | CBC News

A Canadian military helicopter serving with a NATO naval task force has reportedly crashed in the Ionian Sea while participating in a mission in international waters off Greece.

There are local media reports claiming the aircraft with six people aboard is a Canadian military helicopter.

A tweet from the Canadian Armed Forces operations confirms there was an incident involving one of their CH-148 Cyclone helicopters.

A spokeswoman for NATO provided little in the way of comment.

“I confirm there has been an incident involving a helicopter from a ship under NATO command,” Col. Juanita Chang, chief of public affairs at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers.

“There is currently a search and rescue operation being conducted and national notifications taking place.”

More to come