Canadian NFLer Duvernay-Tardif joining medical front line in Quebec | CBC Sports
A Quebec-born Super Bowl champion is making the move from the offensive line to the medical front line.
Duvernay-Tardif’s agent Sasha Ghavami confirmed the news, but declined to share which residence his client is working in.
The Saint-Jean-Baptiste native, who holds a medical degree, told Sports Illustrated he was assigned to a facility on Montreal’s South Shore near his hometown.
Premier Francois Legault thanked the 29-year old Duvernay-Tardif, and Olympic bronze-medal winning figure skater Joannie Rochette, for joining hundreds of other health-care workers who have been assigned to other long-term care facilities.
Duvernay-Tardif graduated from McGill University’s Faculty of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery in 2018.