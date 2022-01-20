Canadian tourism ministers are committed to pursuing shared objectives and planning for the recovery of the tourism sector

The annual Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers meeting (CCTM) was held today, co-chaired by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism of Quebec. The meeting provided a forum for federal, provincial, and territorial tourism ministers to agree on common objectives to pursue. They also reaffirmed the need for continued collaboration and support for the sector through the pandemic and towards recovery.

Throughout the meeting, the ministers discussed the current context and the main challenges affecting the recovery of the tourism sector, both in the short and long term, including, uncertainty surrounding the trajectory of the pandemic, the level of tourism demand, workforce challenges, and destination development. They also affirmed their commitment to strengthen federal-provincial-territorial (FPT) collaboration in developing policies that will help the sector recover, where necessary, all while respecting federal, provincial, and territorial areas of jurisdiction and the needs of municipalities.

Ministers also agreed to establish a collaborative work plan consisting of three key elements in short order:

collaborating to address the challenges posed by workforce shortages;

addressing access to destinations; and

promoting economic growth for the entire tourism sector, specifically sustainable tourism, events, and Indigenous experiences.

Ministers noted the importance of working with partners and stakeholders in their respective jurisdictions with the goal of restoring travellers’ confidence in Canada. Ministers will review progress on this work plan throughout 2022.

With tourism businesses that have adopted rigorous health and safety standards, and having one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world, Canada has proven itself to be a destination where people can safely travel. A full recovery of the Canadian economy includes the recovery of the tourism sector, especially as visitor spending is a key economic contributor for communities from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

“We know the Canadian tourism sector continues to be one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Canadian economy will not fully recover until tourism has too. I want to assure all Canadians in the sector that we will continue to support businesses through the current challenges. Tourism is everybody’s business, a key economic driver in communities across the country. As the federal minister of tourism, it is my responsibility to leverage best practices and to collaborate with my colleagues on a workplan for 2022 and years to come. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers.”

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

“I am happy to have co-chaired this important meeting for our industry, especially given the current context. Tourism is an important sector of the economy for all regions of Quebec and, since the beginning of the pandemic, our government has implemented robust measures to support our stakeholders. We will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure a strong and dynamic tourism recovery and to help our businesses and workers, and lead our industry to the heights it had reached before the current crisis, a desire we all share.”

– Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister of Tourism and Minister for the regions of Lanaudière and Bas-Saint-Laurent

“Tourism is vital to our country, communities, economy, and the people whose livelihoods depend on its continued success. We recognize the ongoing challenges faced by the tourism sector and are committed to our collective recovery and future growth by working and paddling together. I am honoured to serve in my new role as co-chair of the Canadian Council of Tourism Ministers, so we can champion tourism recovery in every postal code in our country.”

– Melanie Mark, British Columbia Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

Quick facts

British Columbia will be the new co-chair of the CCTM and will host the next meeting in 2022.

will be the new co-chair of the CCTM and will host the next meeting in 2022. In 2019, Canada had a record year, with over 22 million foreign arrivals.

