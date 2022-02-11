Cancer Registry Software Market size to grow by USD 54.20 million| Growing Prevalence of Cancer Cases to Emerge as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to the market analysis report titled “ Cancer Registry Software Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 “, the market will witness a YOY growth of 9.84% in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (stand-alone software and integrated software) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Vendor Insights

The cancer registry software market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vendors are mainly focusing on the development of technologically advanced cancer registry software, which can be utilized for both hospital-based and population-based cancer registries. For instance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. offers NAVIFY which is a decision support software solution offering a cloud-based suite of workflow products, clinical decision support apps, and data-enabled analytics services to streamline processes and data management for supporting individualized treatment decisions.

The report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

CNET Global Solutions Inc.

Conduent Inc.

ELECTRONIC REGISTRY SYSTEMS INC.

Elekta AB

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

himagine solutions

International Business Machines Corp.

McKesson Corp.

Onco Inc.

Ordinal Data Inc

Geographical Market Analysis

North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the cancer registry software market in 2020. North America will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 10.37% and 11.57%. The majority of the market growth in this region is driven by the high adoption of technology, increasing burden of cancer cases, favorable government funding to encourage the development of cancer registries, growing investments in information technology in healthcare, and rising focus on value-based care. In addition, the increasing presence of prominent vendors and the use of EHRs in hospitals are driving the growth of the cancer registry software market in North America. US and Canada are the key markets for cancer registry software in North America.

Know more about this market’s geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/cancer-registry-software-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The cancer registry software market is segmented by type into stand-alone software and integrated software. The stand-alone software segment held the largest cancer registry software market share in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high flexibility, options of multiple usage systems, and features of automatic upgrades. Companies including Abstract Plus are offering tools including omicX, a data collection tool primarily used for supporting the abstraction of all data items of cancer diagnosis and treatment in national standard datasets.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Growing prevalence of cancer cases is one of the key factors likely to drive the market positively during the forecast period. Medical researchers need up-to-date data related to cancer such as population diagnosed with cancer, patients undergoing treatment, and mortality rate to monitor trends and study the possible causes of cancer. Breast, cervical, and prostate cancers are highly prevalent among the population in US and European countries. Healthcare providers need data related to cancer incidences for decision making regarding the volume of equipment and medicines to be purchased for treatment and awareness. These factors will further drive the cancer registry software market’s growth during the forecast period.

However, data privacy and security concerns are crucial factors impeding the market growth. Risks associated with the disclosure of such data is expected to impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Government agencies are focusing on launching new regulations and laws for the safe handling of information. But any data theft or information leaks are anticipated to hamper the market’s growth in the upcoming years.

Cancer Registry Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 54.20 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Italy, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CNET Global Solutions Inc., Conduent Inc., ELECTRONIC REGISTRY SYSTEMS INC., Elekta AB, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., himagine solutions, International Business Machines Corp., McKesson Corp., Onco Inc., and Ordinal Data Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

