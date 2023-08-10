CannVerify and Confident Cannabis Join Forces to Streamline Lab Results Sharing for Cannabis Brands

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CannVerify, the industry-leading provider of brand protection and product information solutions for the cannabis industry, is excited to announce its new integration with Confident Cannabis, the leading laboratory information management system (LIMS) in the cannabis industry. This collaboration aims to provide cannabis brands with a seamless and efficient way to share their lab results with customers, ensuring transparency and accurate product information delivery.

CannVerify has established itself as a trusted platform for brands in the cannabis industry, enabling them to protect their brand integrity, deliver accurate product information, and directly connect with their customers. By partnering with Confident Cannabis, the two companies are empowering brands to link their lab results from Confident Cannabis to CannVerify’s platform, simplifying the process of sharing Certificates of Analysis (COAs) with customers through a single QR code.

Through this integration, brands leveraging CannVerify’s services can now seamlessly connect their Confident Cannabis lab results, making it easier than ever to provide customers with vital information about product quality, safety, and potency. With a simple scan of a QR code, customers will have immediate access to the COAs, gaining valuable insights and assurance about the products they are purchasing.

“We are thrilled to integrate with Confident Cannabis,” said Vicken Jabourian, CEO and Co-founder of CannVerify. “This integration allows us to provide our clients with a streamlined solution for sharing lab results and enhancing transparency with their customers.”

“By working together, CannVerify and Confident Cannabis are strengthening the bond between brands and consumers, ensuring the highest standards of trust and accountability,” said Shant Jabourian, COO and Co-founder of CannVerify.

Confident Cannabis’ robust LIMS platform enables cannabis labs to manage their operations effectively and efficiently, streamlining workflows, and ensuring compliance with industry regulations. By integrating with CannVerify, brands can harness the power of Confident Cannabis’ platform and seamlessly share lab results with their customer base, encouraging transparency and increasing consumer confidence.

CannVerify’s integration with Confident Cannabis is now available to all existing and new customers. Brands looking to enhance their transparency, strengthen customer relationships, and ensure accurate product information can visit https://cannverify.com/integrations/confident-cannabis to learn more.

About CannVerify: CannVerify is a leading provider of brand protection and product information solutions for the cannabis industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, CannVerify empowers cannabis brands to safeguard their integrity, deliver accurate product information, and connect directly with their customers. With a focus on transparency and trust, CannVerify is revolutionizing the way the cannabis industry operates.

About Confident Cannabis: At Confident Cannabis, we believe the legal cannabis industry deserves to thrive. That’s why we’re working hard to make cannabis testing and trade easy, simple, and efficient. We do this by empowering legal cannabis businesses with essential and reliable technology and services. Today, more than half of legal cannabis businesses in North America rely on Confident Cannabis to test and trade.

