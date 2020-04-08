‘Can’t allow my tears to drip on pages,’ says Amitabh Bachchan as he recites father Harivanshrai Bachchan’s perfect poem

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new video where he can be seen reciting a poem written by his late father and legendary poet Harivanshrai Bachchan. Titled Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalaana Kab Mana Hai, the poem is apt for the current scenario where the country observes a complete lockdown amid Covid 19 pandemic.

In the video, Amitabh recites, “Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana kab mana hai. Kya ghadi thi ek bhi chinta nahi thi paas aayi, Kya ghadi thi ek bhi chinta nahi thi paas aai. Kalima to door, chaya bhi thi na palak par chaai. Aankh se masti chapakti, baat se masti tapakti, Thi hunsi aisi jise sun badlo ne sharm khai. Thi hunsi aisi jise sun badlo ne sharm khai, wo gai to le gai ullas ke adhaar manaa. Par athirta ki samay ki, muskurana kab mana hai? Hai Andheri raat par diva jalana kab mana hai?”

We then hear Amitabh sing the poem to tunes of tabla as he sits smiling in front of the camera. “Kya hawayein thi ki ujda pyaar ka wo aashiyana, kuch na aya kaam tera shor karna gul machana., Naash ki un shaktiyo ke saath chalta zor kiska kintu Ae nirman ke pratinidhi tujhe hoga batana. Jo base hain wo ujadte hain prakriti ke jad niyam se, par kisi ujde hue ko fir basana kab mana hai? Hai andheri raat par diva jalana kab mana hai?” In the video, Amitabh is seated in front of a wooden wall as he holds the old book in his hands. He is dressed in a white kurta and maroon jacket.

T 3495 – I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him. बाबूजी और उनकी आशा भारी कविता को याद करता हूँ । बाबूजी कवि सम्मेलनों में ऐसे ही गा के सुनाया करते थे । pic.twitter.com/CKKtroXA4H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

He wrote alongside the video, “T 3495 – I reminisce my Father and his poem, which expresses hope and strength. The singing is exactly how Babu ji recited it at Kavi Sammelans, which I attended with him.”

Describing the process of making the entire video, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “AND .. also in simultaneous work on the poem of hope from Babu ji .. rendering it here .. con calls with recordist there .. music directors in another there .. they be two in respective homes and no studio set ups .. but the ingenious working force and minds successful .. it is after 72 attempts that it looks like going on platforms .. perhaps to day .. perhaps .. apprehensive for that too .. how what where and when .. ahhhh .. just let it be say the girls in the house .. the main girl stuck away from home in Delhi .. attending Parliament when the shut happened .. so she remain where she is .. and Face Time WhatsApp .. ZINDABAD !!”

He also revealed the technological challenges and added, “OH dear forgot .. another request for the voice rendition on the conditions we are in .. at it till 4 am .. and now from 6 .. rendered in rough waiting approval .. damn the files have not gone through .. WeTransfer warns .. damnnn .. Ok shall try resize and getting the email ID correct .. .. ahhahahahhhgggrr ..”

The actor further wrote in his post how he cannot allow his tears to “drip on the post pages”. “This post is sounding like a brain damaged ‘haemoglobin of the country of the system’ devoured and entirely consumed by the chemical ChSo2 .. sorry that be a College insensitive linguaexpletiva .. !!!! Pardoń .. is the French right .. eh .. who cares .. BUT .. I tell you .. in all this mesmerising work schedule .. the imagery of Babuji his words his thoughts his books his voice keep me company in excess .. they bring the water in the eyes .. I must leave now .. cannot allow it to drip on the post pages ..”

