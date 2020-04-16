Can’t Scout Players in Person? The N.F.L. Turns to a Brooklyn Start-Up

For the past month, since the N.F.L. banned nonessential travel and shuttered team facilities, many coaches, scouts and other player evaluators have had to rely primarily on watching footage of college games in the hopes of finding a franchise-lifting selection in the N.F.L. draft that starts on April 23.

Watching video, though, is not a replacement for meeting prospects at pro days or private workouts, where those responsible for vetting picks are able to verify a prospect’s speed, ability to separate from opponents and other statistics used to assess talent.

That’s where Slants, a start-up founded by two former college roommates who now work at Google, has tried to fill the void. The company’s artificial intelligence technology analyzes video of college football games to identify formations, routes and tracking metrics, like a player’s speed, so that coaches can better evaluate players.

“The teams don’t have any data on many college players, which is why they want to get up close at the combine and at pro days,” said Omar Ajmeri, the company’s co-founder who has been showing the technology to N.F.L. teams for three years. “After pro days were shut down, teams called and asked about our analytics. We collect tracking data not available anywhere else.”