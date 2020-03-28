Canvas Bags That Can Elevate Any Urban Chic Look | Sift & Pick

Ask your parents or grandparents what type of bags they had while growing up and chances are, you’re going to hear the word “canvas” for sure. The versatile material is a fashion anchor that has withstood the test of time; while it may fade into the background every once in a while, it always inevitably finds its way back into the spotlight due to its pliability, sturdiness and ease of blending into any style imaginable.

Not convinced yet? Travel might have taken a backseat during this period, but join us on this trip around the sartorial world at home with our curated collection of international brands and their offerings of timeless canvas arm candies!

To sweeten the deal, Sift & Pick is running a few special deals – from 27 March to 12 April only. Peruse through the handpicked pieces in our curated collection and enjoy up to 25% off MARHEN.J selected items! Read on to find out more.