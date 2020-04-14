Capacity for North-West to test hundreds a day

coronavirus, COVID-19, Mark Veitch, Tasmania, coronavirus, North-West, Public Health, health

Tasmania has enough coronavirus test kits to test hundreds of people a day in the state’s North-West says the director of Public Health. About 100 tests a day are currently being conducted in the region. Public Health director Mark Veitch said he would like to see more testing done in the North-West, up to several hundred a day. “We have the capacity if people chose to turn up to testing sites and report any symptoms, they will be tested,” Dr Veitch said. “That would be principally focused on the people in quarantine but it should also be conducted on anyone outside the quarantined people who have the relevant symptoms. “It remains important anyone with any link to the North-West, whether they are in the North or the South of the state, recognises their risk and gets tested if they have any respiratory symptoms.” Dr Veitch said the state had sufficient test agents and swabs to do this level of testing. “Swabs are one of the items in relative shortage at the moment but we are aware of the timeline for the receipt of more swabs,” Dr Veitch said. “And we have several other strategies, different swabs to use, alternative ways of testing people.” As of Monday night, more than 4500 tests have been conducted across the whole state. For more information on how to get tested contact your GP or call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

