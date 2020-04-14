Captain Tom Moore raises more than £3million for the NHS amidst coronavirus pandemic

A Second World War veteran has raised more than £3million for ‘our brave nurses and doctors’ in the NHS by walking around his garden on a Zimmer frame.

Captain Tom Moore, 99, set out last Thursday to walk 100 lengths of his lawn before he turns 100 on April 30 – but could finish as early as Thursday.

He hoped to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together but he smashed that total in less than a day.

The Bedfordshire-based veteran has captured the nation’s heart and raised more than £3million to support NHS heroes on the frontline of the coronavirus war.

During the Second World War Tom Moore was posted in India, serving and fighting on the Arakan in south east Asia. He later joined the Armoured Fighting Vehicle School in Bovington.

He told BBC News: ‘It seems almost like fairy land to think that we started off at 1,000 to a sum of money that’s not believable, is it?’

Since breaking the £1million barrier on Tuesday morning, donations have continued to flood in.

Cpt Moore added: ‘Whereas in the last war we had soldiers in uniform in khaki, this time our army are in doctors and nurse’s uniform. They’re doing such a marvellous job.’

Originally from Keighley in Yorkshire, Mr Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the army for the Second World War, rising to captain and serving in India and Burma.

Before undertaking the 100-lap challenge, the veteran also had a hip replacement.

Tom and his family set out to raise £1,000 initially, but as donations flooded, the family decided to raise the target.

The latest goal was set at £500,000, but that figure was comfortably beaten yesterday.

Speaking this morning Tom’s daughter Sophie said: ‘We have decided as a family we won’t reset the target. We feel that we have shown a window into the world of a gem. Now the nation has taken this gem of a man into our hearts.

‘We feel that it’s now up to the British public to take this as far as it should go, Tom will continue to walk and we, the family and friends, will continue to support him, this is now in the hands of the British public.’

Showing his gratitude for the overwhelming support Brits have seen him, the Second World War captain said: ‘I would say thank you, very very much, you’re so kind and it’s such a benefit to many many people.

Fundraisers have been set up around the country to show support for the NHS

Tom Moore’s fundraiser has seen donations from more than 40,000 people

Ian Alcorn, a bathroom fitter from Nottingham, has raised more than £100,000 by camping out in his garden since Sunday, his original target was £100.

NHS Charities Together is responsible for 250 charities that support patients

It spends £1million a day on improving patients’ experiences in health care

Boris Johnson paid a special thanks to doctors and nurses who treated him in ICU

‘You’re giving hope to the people who are at the moment find it very, very difficult, but we shall survive and we shall get through it in the end.’

Signing off, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan said £1million should be ‘just a stepping stone’ for the fundraiser.

Each week since the lockdown started Britons have been out on their doorsteps clapping for the NHS workers who are on the frontline of a global pandemic.

Boris Johnson, who came out of ICU in London last week after being struck down by the virus, paid a special thanks to two nurses, Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal, near Porto.

He continued: ‘The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed.’

Tenants of Lissenden Gardens, north London, were out on Thursday, April 9, to pay a special thanks for health care workers with music and applause

This family have decorated their street with artwork praising the hardwork of the NHS and reminding people to stay home, stay safe last Thursday

On Monday Piers personally donated £10,000 toward Cpt Moore’s cause and told the near-centenarian: ‘Captain Tom Moore, thank you for serving your country. I’m so glad that we were able, through the brilliant NHS, to serve you back and keep you going.

‘Good luck – I want to get you over the line today. Here’s what I’m going to do, Tom, I’m going to put £10,000 of my own money into your fundraising today and I hope that encourages everyone watching at home to do the same.

‘Little or small, whatever you can do. Let’s get you over the half a million. You’ve got 10 grand from me.’

The donation meant he had raised more than £400,000, 24 hours later, the total has more than doubled.

Captain Tom Moore, 99, appeared on Good Morning Britain with his daughter Hannah on Monday morning

The 99-year-old tweeted his thanks to Susanna Reid and Piers for having him on the show, adding: ‘Piers – I salute you’.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the £10,000 donation from Piers, with one user describing the presenter as a ‘hero’.

Another wrote: ‘Thank you Piers Morgan! You are a true gent. There are no other words to say! From a proud and exhausted NHS worker.’

Speaking on Monday, Tom said: ‘It’s fabulous that people are being so kind to give so much money to the NHS.

Rainbows thanking the NHS and encouraging the public to stay positive during the lockdown have popped up around the country, this one is in a window in Portobello, Edinburgh

‘If you’ve ever been in hospital you’ll know that the nurses change shifts around 9am and come in bright eyed and bushy tailed but they must be apprehensive about wandering into the lion’s den.

‘They don’t know what they’re in for but my god are they brave.’

There have been other fundraisers set up to help support the NHS.

Ian Alcorn, a bathroom fitter from Nottingham, planned to raise £100 for the NHS coronavirus effort by encouraging friends and family to camp in their gardens, however his fundraiser quickly gathered over £100,000.

As a way of entertaining his children, he set up a tent in his back garden, inviting a few friends and neighbours to join at home and donate £2 to NHS Charities Together.

Mr Alcorn told the PA news agency: ‘The basis of the idea stemmed from boredom at home, it was a Sunday night and I was waiting for Antiques Roadshow to come on.

‘My wife’s a key worker so there were some days we needed to fill and others not. I thought at the weekend, let’s treat the kids to a camp-out. We couldn’t go out so we would camp in the garden!’