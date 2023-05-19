"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Warring World Warriors: Brazil National Team Transfer Official Campaign Kicks Off

TOKYO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the Warring World Warriors: Brazil National Team Transfer Official Campaign from Friday, May 19. The campaign will feature Carlos Santana and others wearing the Brazil National Team’s official kit. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

The campaign will include free 10-player transfers, special scenarios, event missions, and much more. Be sure to check the in-game notifications for details.

Dreamball Exchange

The Brazil National Team’s Home, Away, and GK kits are now available in the Dreamball Exchange Shop.

Free 10-Player Transfers for the 6th Anniversary Countdown

As of June, 6 years will have passed since Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team was originally released.

The 6th Anniversary Countdown FREE 10-Player Transfer will give users the chance to do 1 free 10-Player Transfer per day from Friday, May 26.

Monthly Livestream on YouTube Live

Look forward to information focusing on the long-awaited 6th Anniversary Campaign.

Livestream Schedule

Wednesday, May 31 from 21:00 JST (UTC+9)

YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/d3gEkIXFvXw

*The broadcast is expected to be in Japanese and English.

*Livestream contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-warring-world-warriors-brazil-national-team-transfer-official-campaign-kicks-off-301829274.html

