"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Warring World Warriors: Brazil National Team Transfer Official Campaign Kicks Off

TOKYO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the Warring World Warriors: Brazil National Team Transfer Official Campaign from Friday, May 19. The campaign will feature Carlos Santana and others wearing the Brazil National Team’s official kit. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
The campaign will include free 10-player transfers, special scenarios, event missions, and much more. Be sure to check the in-game notifications for details.
Dreamball Exchange
The Brazil National Team’s Home, Away, and GK kits are now available in the Dreamball Exchange Shop.
Free 10-Player Transfers for the 6th Anniversary Countdown
As of June, 6 years will have passed since Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team was originally released.
The 6th Anniversary Countdown FREE 10-Player Transfer will give users the chance to do 1 free 10-Player Transfer per day from Friday, May 26.
Monthly Livestream on YouTube Live
Look forward to information focusing on the long-awaited 6th Anniversary Campaign.
Livestream Schedule
Wednesday, May 31 from 21:00 JST (UTC+9)
YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/d3gEkIXFvXw
*The broadcast is expected to be in Japanese and English.
*Livestream contents are subject to change without notice.
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049
