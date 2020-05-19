Car thieves active in North-West, North

news, local-news, Tasmania, police, crime, coronavirus

Motor vehicle stealing has increased sharply in Tasmania’s northern half and nearly one of five vehicles stolen statewide are burned. Police recorded 958 stolen vehicles in Tasmania in the first nine months of the financial year, well up from 885 in the corresponding period a year earlier and a three-year average of 886. The spike was mostly due to criminals in the police Northern District. Stolen motor vehicles there totalled 353 in the nine months to March, up from 251 in the previous corresponding period. That included a surge from 204 to 285 in the police Launceston Division. There was also a spike in the police Western District, from 83 to 97. That was mostly due to increases from 34 to 44 in the Devonport Division and from 12 to 18 in the Central West Division. Vehicle thefts decreased slightly in the Burnie Division. They dropped from 551 to 508 in the police Southern District. Of the 958 stolen vehicles in the nine-month period, 176 were recorded as fire damaged. Police made strong progress overall in the Burnie Division, with total offences in the nine months down by 11.7 per cent to 1457. Other divisions where crime decreased were Glenorchy (4.4 per cent), crime capital Launceston (3.6 per cent) and Devonport (0.5 per cent). The police Launceston Division had 5725 offences recorded for the period, ahead of the Hobart Division (2881) and the South-East Division (2454). Launceston had the highest annual offence rate of 849 offences per 10,000 residents, well ahead of second-placed Hobart (537). The Deloraine Division had the lowest offence rate (181). Crimes categorised by police as serious decreased from 451 to 426 statewide, comparing the two nine-month periods. They fell from 95 to 72 in the Western District and from 248 to 241 in the Southern District. They edged up from 108 to 113 in the Northern District.

