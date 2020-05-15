Cara Delevingne asks fans to stop ‘hating on’ ex Ashley Benson after she’s seen kissing G-Eazy

Cara Delevingne won’t be publicly trashing her ex Ashley Benson for seemingly moving on with G-Eazy.

A week after the women officially split after nearly two years together, the Pretty Little Liars actress was captured on video kissing the “Me, Myself & I” rapper. It took place Wednesday when Benson and G-Eazy (real name: Gerald Earl Gillum) picked up takeout from the Apple Pan in Los Angeles and shared a kiss in the car.

The internet went crazy over the kiss video, leading Delevingne to defend her ex in an Instagram story. The British actress and model wrote, “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating, on Ashley Benson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be.”

Benson reshared Delevingne’s post giving it her approval by adding a heart.

There have been rumblings about Benson and G-Eazy, who exes include Halsey (he inspired her song “Without Me”) and model Yasmin Wijnaldum. (He was also linked to Megan Thee Stallion.) They had previously been seen grocery shopping together days before the kiss. However, Benson seemingly dismissed the gossip by liking an Instagram post that suggested they were just friends.

On April 21, G-Eazy released a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” featuring Benson.

News of Benson and Delevingne’s split broke on May 6. While they had been quarantining together at the start of the safer-at-home rule, a source told People magazine they actually parted ways early April.

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” a source said. “Their relationship just ran its course.”

Delevingne and Benson’s romance first made headlines in 2018 when they were spotted kissing at an airport. They went public in 2019 — and had a big fan following.

