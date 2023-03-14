Carabiner Communications Appoints Dana Cogan as President

Agency considered one of the Southeast’s top marketing and PR firms also names Leslie Tentler as VP of Content

ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Carabiner Communications, an Atlanta full-spectrum marketing and public relations firm, announced today that Dana Cogan has been promoted to President. Agency Founder and Principal Peter Baron has transitioned to the role of CEO, where he will remain active in agency growth and strategic consulting activities for Carabiner’s B2B technology and healthcare clients.

Additionally, Leslie Tentler, former Editorial Director and Senior Writer, will now serve as the agency’s Vice President of Content. Carabiner assists growing companies by creating content and executing strategies designed to build brand awareness, engage target audiences, enhance thought leadership, and drive sales.

“Both Dana and Leslie have been with Carabiner Communications since its inception and have been highly instrumental in the agency’s evolution as well as the caliber of services it consistently delivers to our clients,” said Baron. “We’re expanding rapidly and look forward to this next era of growth that will continue to see an exciting array of new technologies designed to impact all areas of work and life. Our team of veteran, highly skilled practitioners can help these disrupting solutions to connect with and engage their audiences.”

Cogan previously served the agency both on the operational side and in customer-facing senior leadership roles, including as Vice President and, more recently, General Partner. With over two decades of B2B technology marketing and PR experience, she has planned and led countless campaigns that include product launches, thought-leadership initiatives, brand awareness, and visibility programs for executives. Her career includes tenures at Hill & Knowlton/Blanc & Otus and SocketPR.

Tentler is a versatile writer and editor who also currently oversees content development by the agency’s writing staff. She offers more than two decades developing a wide range of content for B2B technology, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations. She is also the author of seven novels that have been published in multiple languages. Like Cogan, Tentler’s background includes Hill & Knowlton/Blanc & Otus and SocketPR.

“Our passion continues to be helping companies break through today’s noise to create a noticeable market impact,” said Cogan. “Similarly, we continue to fuel our own growth by building our network of highly experienced marketing and PR professionals, and by delivering quality content and services to our clients in the most cost-effective manner possible.”

Carabiner Communications is headquartered in Atlanta with staff in 12 states. Its clients span B2B and healthcare startups and high-growth companies, including multinational enterprises. The agency was recently ranked at #5 on Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2023 List of Largest PR Firms.

Carabiner Communications is also part of the Plexus PR Group, a prestigious international network of communications agencies.

Founded in 2004, Carabiner Communications has evolved to become one of the top marketing and PR firms in the Southeast. As our name implies, we help B2B technology and healthcare companies get connected to their targeted audiences and the influencers who have their ear. Our team is comprised of experienced professionals whose services include messaging and branding, content development and marketing, public relations, lead generation, and more. We’re strategic, cost-effective, and ready to partner with you to drive sales. Learn more about us on our website, follow us on Twitter, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

