CarbonBetter Launches Certified Offset Portfolios to Simplify Carbon Offset Purchasing

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CarbonBetter, a minority-owned sustainability and energy logistics firm, today announced the launch of CarbonBetter Certified Offset (CBCO) Portfolio 22-1, which offers businesses immediate access to hand-picked and fully vetted carbon credits to offset Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Carbon offsets enable businesses to reduce or neutralize their carbon footprint by funding projects that lower or avoid carbon emissions. Each Portfolio unit offsets one metric ton of carbon emissions and each purchase includes offsets from all portfolio projects.

CBCO Portfolios are designed to address friction points and risks that exist in the current carbon market and credit procurement process, including cumbersome request-for-proposal processes, understanding complex and varied project technologies and registry protocols, meeting minimum purchase quantities, and limited access to top-tier projects.

“It’s difficult for companies to get access to high-quality carbon credits without specialized expertise, but we need as many companies as possible participating in the carbon economy to accelerate our transition to a net-zero future,” said Tri Vo, founder and president of CarbonBetter. “We built CBCO Portfolios with transparency, quality, and access as our top priorities to make it as easy as possible for companies to effectively offset emissions that they cannot immediately reduce.”

Each CBCO Portfolio consists of a mix of carbon offsets that the CarbonBetter Climate Services team has carefully pre-assessed to ensure they align with key considerations for proven technologies, verified additionality, minimal leakage, vintage, and impactful co-benefits. In addition, all purchasers from CBCO Portfolios receive a set of ready-to-use marketing materials to share their sustainability story and impact with customers, team members, and other stakeholders.

CBCO Portfolio 22-1 purchasers will have carbon credits from four projects on three registries (Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard, the American Carbon Registry, and the Climate Action Reserve) retired on their behalf after completing a single transaction with CarbonBetter. These 2020-2021 vintage credits include a run-of-river hydroelectric power plant, an improved forest management project, an N20 abatement project, and a wind farm. More project details can be found on their website.

Purchase quantities are flexible to meet the needs of companies at every stage of their sustainability journey. CarbonBetter also sources carbon credits for clients with specific needs or goals not served by CBCO Portfolios.

CBCO Portfolios offer fast and flexible access to the voluntary carbon market for organizations that aim to reduce or offset their emissions with carbon offsets that have been certified based on technology, additionality, leakage, vintage, and co-benefits. Contact the CarbonBetter team to make a purchase from Portfolio 22-1 or discuss other service offerings.

About CarbonBetter

CarbonBetter is a privately held firm specializing in sustainability and decarbonization services, carbon credits, clean energy and carbon offset project consulting, and energy logistics. We’re a creative and diverse team tackling the complex climate challenges that are changing our world by helping organizations transition to a net-zero future—accelerating the societal shifts that will save our planet. We’re proud to be a certified minority-owned business. Learn more at http://www.carbonbetter.com/about/.

