Cardi B Chats With Bernie Sanders About Joe Biden, Coronavirus & More in Instagram Live

The 27-year-old rapper opened up to Bernie about her disappointment, but understanding in him dropping out of the race and brought the focus on the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, who Bernie endorsed earlier in the week.

“I’m just gonna go with Joe Biden because I cannot see the next step of America being run by number 45,” Cardi shared, adding that “A lot of people, like the youth, they don’t really rock with Joe Biden because he’s conservative.”

Bernie told Cardi that since before his endorsement, he has been working with Biden on becoming a more progressive candidate.

He said he expects Biden to stand for a $15 minimum wage, college opportunities “regardless of income,” and canceling student debt for “a lot of people.”

“I would go further in all of these areas than he goes, but he is moving in the right direction,” Bernie added.

Cardi and Bernie also touched on how the country won’t go back to normal as usual after the coronavirus has been eradicated, and how legislators are trying to “go around Trump” in order to get the medical equipment, including ventilators and testing kits to aid with the pandemic.

“We are in for a ride,” she added. “After everything goes back to normal again, I want to let people know that things are not going to be back normal again.”

Watch the full interview below:

