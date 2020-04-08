Cardi B Confirms She’s Planning On Releasing 2nd Album In 2020 & Fans Are Stoked

Cardi B shared good news amid the currently global health crisis. — She’s dropped her second studio album sometime this year! The rapper revealed that she’s recording her new album in post celebrating the 1-year anniversary of ‘Invasion of Privacy.’

Cardi B celebrated the 2nd anniversary of her first album, Invasion Of Privacy with an announcement that she’s dropping a second album this year! The rapper, 27, who won a Grammy for her debut album, shared the good news alongside a post recognizing the success of Invasion Of Privacy. The album is officially 3x platinum.

“Happy Birthday Miss INVASION OF PRIVACY,” she captioned the post, calling latter album “my first baby.” Cardi, who recorded her first record while pregnant, released it before the birth of her 1-year-old daughter, Kulture. While at home in quarantine, Cardi said she’s “workin on her sister so I can birth her this year.” The rapper went on to express her gratitude for her fans, writing, “Thank you everybody who support and still supports my album. Till this day is charting on Billboards 200.”

Cardi’s post contained a photo naming the accolades of each individual track. “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin), went platinum the most, respectively, nine and eight times — the most of all her records on the album. “Bardier Cardi” (21 Savage) went 3x platinum, with the tracks “Be Careful” and “Ring” (ft. Kehlani) both earning a double platinum badge. Her songs “Best Life” (ft. Chance The Rapper), “Drip” (ft. Migos) , “Get Up 10”, “I Do” (ft. SZA), and “She Bad” (ft. YG) are all platinum certified. Meanwhile, the tracks that went gold include, “Thru Your Phone”, “Bickenhead”, and “Moneybag”.

(Photo credit: Cardi B/Instagram)

Cardi didn’t reveal, let alone leave a hint, as to when she will release her second studio album. Nonetheless, her hit Netflix show, Rhythm + Flow was recently renewed for a second season. Cardi is a judge on the music competition series alongside, Tip “T.I.” Harris, and Chance The Rapper.

ICYMI, the show explored four different cities (Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago) looking for its next big talent the show went to four different cities (Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago). At the end of season 1, the judges crowned California native, D Smoke the winner.