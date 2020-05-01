Cardi B Stuns In Low-Cut Black Dress & Full Face Of Makeup For Sexy New Pic

Cardi B channeled both her classy and sexy side in her new Instagram photo that has left her fans speechless!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous from the comfort of your own balcony! Cardi B, 27, served some serious glamour in her latest IG snap posted on Thursday, April 30. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper dressed absolutely stunning in a low-cut black number with a very high slit that fit all her curves and swerves to perfection. She posed the house down with a face full of makeup and her gorgeous brown hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders in a wavy motion. We aren’t done just yet! She paired the look with a bright pink manicure, large hoop earrings and high heels as she looked off into the distance in a very sultry manner while holding onto her cell phone.

Cardi has, in a very short time, become a fashion superstar with her eye-catching outfits that have dazzled millions of her fans. She’s even managed to stun at every turn during her time in self-quarantine which isn’t exactly the easiest thing to do as many celebs have been simply rocking sweats just like the rest of us! All eyes were on the Grammy winner once again when she posted a photo of her rocking a bright pink wig on Sunday, April 26. The wig wasn’t the only thing that people were focused on as she wore it with a midriff-baring bra top and bike shorts.

She’s also managed to make fans laugh their you know what’s off over the past month. She posted a since-expired Instagram video of her getting, wait for it, a bikini wax, where the mother-of-one was howling in pain and making the funniest of noises which left people in absolute hysterics.

At least her fans have something to look forward to amid being in self-isolation as Cardi also revealed plans to drop her 2nd album later this year! Will we be getting the same treatment with other highly-anticipated releases from Rihanna, 32, and Adele, 31? Stay tuned!