Cardiologist Explains Why Trump And Pence Shouldn’t Be Together Right Now

A cardiologist on Monday called for President Donald Trump to cease all in-person contact with Vice President Mike Pence and be placed “basically on lockdown” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who treated former Vice President Dick Cheney, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s admission to an intensive care unit following the worsening of his symptoms due to the virus was “a terrible cautionary tale.”

“When I watch our leadership do these daily press conferences, I worry for their safety,” said Reiner. “This shows anyone can be infected with the virus and I just don’t think that our leadership here is taking this seriously enough for their own safety. I worry about the safety of the president and vice president.

Reiner recalled how former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney were never together in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks “because the concern was that the enemy could deliver what would be called a decapitating attack” and kill the “leadership of this country.”

“Well, this is an enemy that can do the same thing. So why would you have the president and vice president together frequently when one can infect the other? The president should be basically on lockdown,” he said, noting how Trump is 73 and therefore, due to his age, “at high risk of dying from this virus.”

“So I think that for the sake our leadership, there really needs to be very, very limited, physical access to the president of the United States,” he added.

Check out the interview here: