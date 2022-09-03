CardsPal named the official Ticketing Partner for Legacy Music Festival's Glowhard, Singapore's first Hard Dance festival

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CardsPal has partnered Legacy Music Festival as their official ticketing partner, capitalising on its newly launched e-ticketing feature.

With the introduction of the e-ticketing feature, CardsPal aims to optimise more than users’ spending, and also value add to users’ lifestyle needs.

In addition to current features such as cashback calculator and cards comparison, CardsPal users (commonly referred to as ‘pals’) can look forward to seeing more lifestyle elements which includes e-ticketing to music festivals, events and more, all on CardsPal.

CardsPal, a Singapore-based mobile app start-up, is partnering with Legacy Music Festival as their official ticketing partner for Singapore’s first ever Hard Dance festival event in 2022 – Glowhard. The festival’s focus is to bring hard dance music lovers together, happening on 5th November at The ColiseumTM, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts WorldTM Sentosa.

With this partnership, Legacy Music Festival will capitalise on CardsPal’s newly launched e-ticketing feature to enhance the purchasing experience. Pals will be able to seamlessly purchase and manage their event tickets and F&B items, along with other festival-related packages, all within the app. CardsPal’s technology will also make it easier for pals to identify the best card to use for their purchases on the app, with its credit card comparison features and Cashback Calculator. For high-resolution image of user’s purchase journey, you may download from https://bit.ly/GlowhardFestival2022

With Singapore’s music scene growing to be more vibrant and inclusive, Legacy Music Festival will be adding to that variety by organising Singapore’s first-ever hard dance festival. The music festival will feature acts from world renowned music producer Darren Styles, homegrown DJs like Inquisitive, ParaMercy, Our Culture and more over the next couple of weeks.

“The team is excited to bring together exceptional international artists and local DJs for a long-awaited hard dance music festival. At the same time, we are thrilled to be working with CardsPal to deliver a seamless end-to-end experience for both organisers and festival-goers.” says DJ Andrew T, the brains behind Legacy Music Festival– A New Dawn back in 2019. The 2-day music festival took place at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach and saw over 23,000 festival-goers in attendance. The event featured some of the biggest names in the industry including Tiesto, Zedd and Don Diablo, alongside local DJs.

With this pilot initiative, CardsPal goes beyond providing features that help pals to save with card deals and daily promotions, by introducing more features to add to their day-to-day repertoire. “With our newly-launched e-ticketing feature, we make it easier for our pals to explore the latest live entertainment, deals and maximize their savings all on their mobile devices.” says Gary Garcia, Head of Marketing at CardsPal.

Echoing his sentiment, co-founder and CEO of CardsPal Saim Yeong Harng added, “Under this partnership, we have found combinations of features that resonates most with our pals. They can look forward to more new lifestyle features in the pipeline beyond the popular cashback calculator, credit cards comparison feature and Must Buy Deals. We aim to truly bring everyday value to our pals’ lifestyle needs through continuously introducing innovative capabilities and features. This partnership also demonstrates our first step to go beyond just helping our pals to save but to also enrich their lifestyle experience.”

Overseas visitors from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Australia, South Korea, Japan, China and India will be able to download CardsPal and make their ticketing purchases for Glowhard here. For visitors from other countries, they may contact CardsPal’s customer support at [email protected].

About CardsPal

CardsPal is a Singapore-based mobile app that aims to be the lifestyle app to add to your daily repertoire. Enabling our pals to identify their best payment option to allow ease of purchases as they focus on living the life they deserve, CardsPal is backed by Standard Chartered Bank via its innovation arm, SC Ventures

SC Ventures

SC Ventures is a business unit that provides a platform and catalyst for Standard Chartered to promote innovation, invest in disruptive financial technology and explore alternative business models.

Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

