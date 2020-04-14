Care available for Coasters during hospital closures

coronavirus, health, coronavirus, Tasmania, Sarah Courtney, North West Regional Hospital, North West Private Hospital, COVID-19

North-West Tasmanians can be assured if they need medical care while the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital are closed it will be available says the Health Minister. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said there were a range of contingency plans in place during the 72-hour closure of the NWRH’s emergency department. “That is why it’s very important if anyone is very unwell in the North-West, in particular the far North-West, that they don’t hesitate to call triple-0 because help is available there for them,” Ms Courtney said. RELATED: North West Regional Hospital emergency department set to reopen on Wednesday Ms Courtney said extra resources had been put into staffing GPs and providing additional aero-medical and ambulance support. She said people in the North-West could seek non-urgent medical assistance by calling the Public Health Hotline or a GP. “If you are unable to get advice from the Public Health Hotline or your GP, the advice is to call triple-0,” she said. Expectant mothers and cancer patients who require treatment while the Burnie hospitals are closed will be provided accommodation in Launceston to access care at the Launceston General Hospital. Ms Courtney said the current situation in the North-West highlighted the importance of the state’s single health system. “We are able to rely on other hospitals to support during challenging times. Enormous work has gone on in the LGH, the Royal Hobart Hospital and our district sites for preparation,” Ms Courtney said. “We also have agreements with all the private hospitals around Tasmania so that gives us both physical capacity but also the expertise in each of those hospitals. “So we have have sufficient capacity around the state to be able to support the North-West during this really challenging time.”

