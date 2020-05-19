Care home resident dies from coronavirus taking the national death toll to 100 

A resident from the coronavirus-hit care home Newmarch House has died from COVID-19, taking the national death toll to 100.

Alice Bacon became the 19th resident at the facility near Penrith, in Sydney’s western suburbs, to die after contracting coronavirus.

Anglicare, the facility’s operator, confirmed the 93-year-old passed away on Tuesday morning.

Her daughter Mary Watson said her mother ‘fought hard to stay with us’ in a tribute post to Facebook, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Nineteen residents of Anglicare’s Newmarch House (pictured) in western Sydney have now died from coronavirus

‘We are all devastated by the lost of our mum and she will be greatly missed by us and all those whose lives she touched,’ she wrote.

‘Yes she did have underlying health issues, but up until two weeks ago she was a happy and busy lady inside and outside of Newmarch.’

She said her mum tested positive to coronavirus 10 days after the first case was recorded at Newmarch House. She presented symptoms two days later.

Some 37 residents and 34 staff have tested positive to COVID-19 after a staff member worked for six days with mild respiratory symptoms.

The outbreak, identified on April 11, quickly spiralled out of control, with more than 70 residents and staff members testing positive for the virus.

The tragedies have prompted urgent calls from medical officials for workers, especially those who care for vulnerable people, to stay home if they feel even mildly ill.

Australia’s coronavirus death toll reached 100 on Tuesday morning

Australia’s 100th coronavirus death comes more than two months after the nation’s first fatality.

James Kwan, 78, died in Perth on March 1 after contracting COVID-19 on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, off the coast of Japan.