CARESPAN ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF TWO DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ – CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) (“Company” or “CareSpan”), announces the departure of Arinder Mahal and Thomas Astle from the board of directors of the Company (the “Board“), effective August 11, 2022. Arinder Mahal has served on the Board since May 13, 2022, and Thomas Astle was appointed to the Board on November 17, 2021 in connection with the completion of the Company’s “Qualifying Transaction” (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange). The Company wishes to thank both for their contributions to the Company.

As described in the Company’s management information circular dated July 14, 2002 (the “Circular“), Arinder Mahal and Thomas Astle were previously to be presented for election to the Board at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders to be held on August 15, 2022 (the “Meeting“). The following persons will now be presented for election at the Meeting as management’s nominees: Rembert de Villa, John Reardon, James Becker, and Holger Micheel-Sprenger.

About CareSpan Health

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

“Rembert de Villa”

Rembert de Villa

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, “subject to”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the individuals to be presented for election to the Board, the appointment of additional individuals to the Board to fill the vacancies, and management’s intent to fix the Board at 6 members. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including that CareSpan will receive approval from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the issuance of the Common Shares pursuant to the Debt Settlement, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, CareSpan undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The TSX-V and its Regulation Services Provider have not approved the contents of, nor taken responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, this press release.

