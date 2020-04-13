Carey Hart Details Wife Pink & Son Jameson’s Battle With Coronavirus

Carey Hart is opening up about his family’s personal battle with coronavirus.

Calling into SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show on Monday (April 13), the 44-year-old former motocross racer opened up about the struggles the family went through and how scared they all were.

If you don’t know, Carey‘s wife Pink came down with the virus shortly after their son, Jameson, was having high temperatures.

“It was intense. They both got extremely sick,” Carey shared. “My son probably got the worst of the two of them…. My wife got it pretty bad as well.”

He added that Pink having asthma made her more susceptible to contracting the virus, and it “totally attacked her lungs and her chest” and made it more difficult for her to breathe.”

Carey added that Pink, Jameson and their daughter Willow stayed in quarantine at the beginning of March, and Jameson and Pink started to feel ill after his return from Daytona Bike Week.

When that happened, he took it upon himself to go into full lockdown mode in their second home in Santa Ynez, Calif.

“My son kind of took a turn for the worse. He had had extremely high body temperature. He was up around 102, 103 [degrees Fahrenheit] for, God, like a solid two going on three weeks straight,” Carey shared. “The kid was in the bath four, five times a day trying to break his temperature. And then Alecia was progressively getting worse.”

“Once their symptoms started to sort of break and get behind us, we came back home [to LA],” he continued.

Pink has detailed what she and son Jameson went through with the virus.

Listen to Carey‘s full interview below: