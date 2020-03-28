Carmelo Anthony Reveals LeBron James Saved His Life During Terrifying Incident At Sea – ‘He’s MacGyver’

Carmelo Anthony shocked fans when he talked with Dwyane Wade about a time LeBron James literally came to his rescue after the current was taking him “to the middle of the ocean” during a boating trip.

Carmelo Anthony, 35, did a little reminiscing with Dwyane Wade, 38, when they discussed how LeBron James, 35, became a hero off the court in a livestream they teamed up on together. In the stream, the Portland Trail Blazers player revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers player stepped it up and saved his life when he was stuck in the middle of the ocean after jumping off a boat during a vacation they were on with Dwyane.

“The current is taking me in the middle of the ocean, like opposite from the boat,” Carmelo said to Dwyane while explaining what happened in the stream. “We couldn’t see you!” Dwyane responded, indicating the seriousness of the situation. “I know,” Carmelo replied. “And it was windy, there were all types of sh*t going on through my head, I’ll be honest with you. Then I look up at the boat and Bron jumps off the boat like he’s MacGyver.”

Carmelo went on to say that once LeBron jumped into the water, he caught up with him and brought him back “with one arm.” “He’s swimming with the other arm and he’s carrying me with one arm,” he said while laughing over the athlete’s impressive strength. After Dwyane admitted he had seen him do a lot of great things on the basketball court but never something like saving Carmelo, Carmelo reiterated the importance of what he did that fateful day. “He saved my life,” he said with appreciation.

Carmelo and Dwyane’s livestream took place while they were quarantining in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The streams have been a way for many celebs to connect with their fans during the stay at home orders that have been put into place in many U.S. states to help stop the spread of the virus. It’s also a way for them to hangout with each other without having to physically be together. In addiiton to Carmelo and Dywane, stars like Miley Cyrus, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner have all taken part in livestream hangouts while being at home over the past two weeks.