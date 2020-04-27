Carmen Electra claims Dennis Rodman relationship was an ‘occupational hazard’

Episodes three and four of The Last Dance explored the interesting relationship between Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls’ stars won a NBA championship together in 1998, but that season was not without its drama.

In January of 1998, Rodman was granted a 48-hour leave from the team. He flew to Las Vegas for a mini-vacation with his girlfriend at the time, Carmen Electra. However, he failed to return to the team after his 48 hours were up.

“We had to go get his ass out of bed,” recalled Jordan. “and I’m not gonna say what’s in his bed and where he was, blah, blah, blah.”

Electra was happy to fill in the blanks that Jordan left vacant. “There was a knock on the door,” said Electra, “It’s Michael Jordan and I hid. I didn’t want him to see me like that, so I’m just, like, hiding behind the couch with covers over me.”

The way Electra recalled the story, it is only one in a long series of interesting situations that Rodman helped facilitate. According to Electra, Rodman enjoyed being extremely social and liked clubbing and going to after-parties. She joked, “It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis’s girlfriend.”

While viewers thought the story was cringe-worthy, the thing they were most fascinated with was Electra’s ageless appearance. Many viewers and journalists took to social media to give the 48-year-old actress much respect.

Carmen Electra looks… the same? — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) April 27, 2020

Carmen Electra hasn’t lost a step — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) April 27, 2020

The Last Dance airs Sundays at 9 and 10 pm on ESPN.

