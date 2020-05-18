Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame is selling leopard print face masks

Baskin, who was featured in the immensely popular Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” is officially selling cat-themed face masks.

They come in two styles — one black and one leopard print — but both feature a whiskered cat smile and Baskin’s tagline, “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.”

The masks, available on tread365.com , cost $11 each. A portion of the proceeds will go to support big cats, obviously, but also, first responders, according to the product description.

Big Cat Rescue, Baskin’s animal sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, has been closed to the public due to the pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped her from providing daily updates to her fans on the sanctuary’s Facebook page — and pushing back against some of the drama.