Carole Baskin Reveals She's Been Receiving Death Threats Since 'Tiger King's Debut





Carole Baskin is opening up in her very first interview since the premiere of Tiger King on Netflix.

Speaking with Tampa Bay Times, the Big Cat Sanctuary CEO chatted about how her world has changed, what fans should really be concentrating on from the film and more.

Carole stated that the jokes and memes around the internet have lead to strangers leaving messages on her phone at all hours.

“I’ve had to turn my phone off,” she said. “I can’t tell the real ones from the fake ones because they’re always out of state numbers anyway.”

Carole adds that everyone has been focused on the wrong story with the doc.

“They saw those cubs being dragged away from their mother. Where are those memes? Where are those comments?”

If you missed it, Carole spoke out against Tiger King earlier in the month as well.

