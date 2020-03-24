Carolina Releases Cam Newton, Completes Housecleaning

The Carolina Panthers portrayed their decision to part after nine seasons with quarterback Cam Newton as a magnanimous gesture. They announced last week that they were granting him, the best player in franchise history, permission to seek a trade.

But as teams around the N.F.L. scurried to add quarterbacks, Newton languished in a sort-of purgatory, neither part of Carolina’s plans nor openly desired by another team, at least with his health uncertain. He lingered there until Tuesday, when the Panthers, with no leverage to push for compensation, released him. It was an unceremonious, if by now expected, conclusion to his career in Carolina, where his Superman-referencing touchdown celebrations, sartorial panache and dazzling, if sometimes uneven, play vaulted the Panthers into relevance.

“He’s the ultimate competitor and it physically hurts him to lose,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “He willed this team to victory on many occasions and will always be considered one of the greatest players in the history of this franchise.”

At his apex, Newton, who turns 31 in May, dominated with his arm and feet, winning the N.F.L.’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2015. His comfort with college concepts, picked up at the University of Florida and powerhouse Blinn College and honed at Auburn, helped fuel the read-option style that has since infiltrated the league. But shoulder problems slowed him at the end of the 2018 season, and he had the misfortune of sustaining a more serious injury — to the Lisfranc ligament of his left foot, necessitating surgery — a few months before a pandemic disrupted off-season N.F.L. player movement.