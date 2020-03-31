Carrie Underwood & Hubby Mike Fisher Slay Intense Full Body Workout While Quarantined — Watch

Carrie Underwood shared an impressive video of her and her husband Mike Fisher taking on an at-home workout that included squats, weight lifting, and push ups, as they continue quarantining together.

Carrie Underwood, 37, and her husband Mike Fisher, 39, are making sure to stay fit and healthy despite having to spend time in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country singer took to her Instagram page on Mar. 31 to share a video that showed her and her hunky love engaging in various exercises while at home, including squats, weight lifting, and push ups. Although the clip was sped up to show all the moves they did in a short amount of time, fans were still able to get the intensity of the exercises.

“Doing the @fit52 workout with the hubs this morning…in hyper speed!!! Had to set it to one of my most favorite hype songs ever! #KickStartMyHeart @motleycrue #FindYourPath #StayThePath #Fit52,” Carrie captioned the post, referring to the song “Kickstart My Heart” by Motley Crue, which was playing over the video.

Fans were quick to comment on Carrie’s post and they admitted that the fit couple were impressive to say the least! “Wow….I think I had a workout just watching this! 😊,” one wrote. “Awesome!! 👏🏼👏🏼 You go you guys! So proud of you Carrie! 💪🏻💪🏻,” another gushed. One fan also suggested live workouts so they could follow along to Carrie’s workouts while they were taking place. “Love this!!!!! Do you post live workouts? Would love to follow one !” the response read.

Before Carrie shared the latest clip of her workout session, her personal trainer, Erin Oprea, shared some EXCLUSIVE details about the “Jesus Takes the Wheel” crooner’s four-minute and 30-minute at-home workouts, which she does with her on a regular basis. “Tabatas are definitely one of my favorite workouts,” Erin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “I have a tabata timer on my Pretty Muscles app. On my Pretty Muscles App I also have a new 30-minute workout every single day full of lots of fun games that you and your family can play. Tabatas are a huge hit with my clients and give great results, and who doesn’t love tuning fitness into a game!?”