Carrie Underwood, Mark Wahlberg, & More Appear in New Kids on the Block ‘House Party’ Music Video – Watch!

New Kids on the Block just released a star-studded new music video!

The guys teamed up with Boyz II Men, Jordin Sparks, Big Freedia, and Naughty by Nature to release the benefit single “House Party” with proceeds going to relief efforts for the ongoing health crisis.

Stars dancing around and making appearances in the video include Mark Wahlberg, Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Derek Hough, and many, many more.

“I was inspired. People need to be entertained, to feel light, to be happy,” NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg said about the song in a press release via EW. “If we can do even the smallest thing to lift someone’s day we will do that. And in doing so, we will also donate all net proceeds to benefit No Kid Hungry. All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how.”

You can download the new song by New Kids on the Block off of iTunes here – watch the “House Party” music video now!