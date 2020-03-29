Carrie Underwood Teases Husband Mike & Son Isaiah, 5, Are Starting To Get ‘Annoying’: Watch

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her five-year-old son Isaiah joining his dad Mike Fisher for ‘lunchtime lessons’ in turkey calls and it was pretty impressive.

Carrie Underwood, 37, posted a video that showed a funny moment between her husband Mike Fisher, 39, and their son Isaiah, 5, on Mar. 28 when the family had an entertaining lunch time. The singer teasingly called the hunk and the tot “annoying” after they both mimicked each other while shouting out “turkey calls”, sounds that sounded just like a turkey! They both put their hands over their mouths during the hilarious interaction and Mike couldn’t help laugh when his little mini-me followed his lead. “You’re annoying at it, both of you!” Carrie jokingly said before the video ended.

“Lunchtime lessons. Anyone else deal with this?” Carried captioned the video while also adding a turkey emoji. “#annoying.” The father and son were both wearing T-shirts in the cute video and appeared happy and relaxed as a cut-up sandwich sat on a plate next to them.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Carrie and Mike’s adorable little boy stealing the spotlight. Last month, the blonde beauty shared a photo that showed what he wrote in an “All About Mom” questionnaire and it caused many laughs. In addition to writing that his mom was “70”, he wrote that his mom’s job was to “wash the laundry.” “Soooo…apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry. 🤷‍♀️😂,” Carrie captioned the snapshot of the answers.

Isaiah isn’t the only bundle of joy to take up his mom’s time though. The “Jesus Take the Wheel” crooner and her former hockey player hubby are also parents to their one-year-old son Jacob. We hope to see more funny moments from the adorable family of four in the near future.