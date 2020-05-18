Cars Drive Through Inundated Roads After Downpour Brings Flash Flooding to Chicago

Cars were seen driving through floodwaters after thunderstorms left many parts of the Chicago area inundated with water on May 17. The National Weather Service issued flash flooding warnings for the Chicago, Joliet and Naperville areas that were valid until around 10 pm on the Sunday. Commuters were warned not to drive through floodwaters amid reports the Chicago River was likely to rise until Monday morning. Falls of more than 3 inches were recorded in the area by 7.00 pm local time. Credit: Ethan Slyder via Storyful

