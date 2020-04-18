Caryn Chandler: I’m Totes Cool with Amy Roloff! Nothing to See Here!



According to Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff, you shouldn’t believe everything you see on television.



Yes, as viewers know well, the first couple Little People, Big World episodes of this new season have featured Matt and his ex-wife at odds over the state of the farm, following the latter selling her parcel of land to the former.



But does this mean the state of the former couple’s relationship is truly a mess?



Not really, Chandler says.



Speaking to Us Weekly, Matt’s long-time girlfriend says that she gets along pretty well with Amy Roloff.



As well as could be expected, at least.



“Time heals, and so everything is moving in a good trajectory right now,” Chandler tells the magazine.



Caryn, of course, worked as a manager at Roloff Farms prior to getting together with Matt.



She therefore knew Amy pretty well — and may have even gotten involved with Matt before his divorce was finalized in 2015 (as Amy herself has suggested), which has prompted some serious backlash against Chandler.



As for where things stand between her and Amy, though?



“There’s no hard feelings. Everybody’s working hard,” she says.



In this same interview, Caryn and Matt both gush over Chris Marek, who proposed to Amy last September.



“We all love their grandchildren. We’re together sometimes and we make it pleasant,” Chandler says of the two couples, adding of Marek and Amy:



“I’m super, super happy for them. I think that this is something Amy wanted, and I’m glad for her. … I care for her. I hope that she’s happy.”



These may be surprising words for some Little People, Big World fans to read. But they sound sincere in our view.



Matt went public with his relationship with Chandler in 2017.



While marriage is “not a priority” for the couple right now, Matt has openly talked in the recent past of one day getting down on one knee.



He just wants to give Amy and Chris their time in the romantic spotlight first.



The father of four, meanwhile, also spoke to Us Weekly about his ex-wife and her future husband.



“Chris is a really, really good guy,” Matt says, continuing as follows:



“I think everybody would tell you he really is good for Amy. He treats her very, very well.



“From what we can tell, they’re really good together. They enjoy each other’s company, and they have fun.



“So I’m very, very happy for them and hope to give them all my blessings in the world.”



For whatever it’s worth, Zach Roloff also said some nice things about Marek a few days ago.



In related news, future episodes of the family’s reality show will continue to focus on Amy moving off the farm and trying to make peace with a residence about 15 minutes away.



“She has purchased a home … We all wanted to jump in and help her to accelerate that transitional period,” Matt tells Us.



“I think it’s a very emotional process for her. It’s not just the physical stuff of going through everything, but it’s also just the emotion of letting go of all that history.



“That’s something she’s got to do at her own pace.”



Matt and Amy announced in June 2015 that they would be going their separate ways after 27 years together.



Said the pair in a statement back then:



“We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising four wonderful children who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful business.”



Little People, Big World airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 9/8c.