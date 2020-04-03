Caryn Chandler Responds to Amy Roloff Leaving the Farm: Good Riddance!



Let’s be clear up front:



We can’t imagine what the last couple of years must have been like for Caryn Chandler, Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff.



The latter two got divorced in early 2016, yet continued to not just work together on their family farm.



But also to live just 100 yards or so away from each other on this same property, with Amy in the main house and Matt, essentially, in a guest house.



This situation only grew more complicated after Matt got into a serious relationship with Chandler, who worked for years as the farm’s manager and was therefore close to Amy and… yeah.



You can see how awkward this must have been for all involved, right?



Amy, for her part, has accused Matt of cheating on her with Caryn toward the end of their marriage, adding to the tension of everyone’s living arrangements.



But these arrangements changed last year.



After a great deal of negotiation and some heated exchanges, Caryn sold her portion of the farm to Matt.



On this week’s Season 20 premiere of Little People, Big World, we witnessed the fallout of this sale, as Amy pondered when, exactly, she would move away to a new home.



Chandler was featured prominently on this episode, talking openly about some of the challenges that she and Matt had been facing as a result of Amy living so nearby.



“When Matt was waiting for Amy to make all these decisions, you know, it affected our relationship, I think more than either one of us or anybody realized,” she noted.



Added the polarizing TLC personality:



“I think since Matt owns his side of the farm he’s just happier. But Matt still owns that side of the farm with Amy, so we’re not done yet.”



Caryn continued along this same sentiment, stating plainly:



“I’m sure it’ll be healthier in many ways when Amy buys her home and settles elsewhere just because there won’t be any of that friction.”



Many viewers have taken this the wrong way, using it as more ammunition against Chandler, someone they haven’t liked for awhile anyway.



But is she really trashing Amy? Or just talking candidly about how there’s understandable friction between all parties… for all the reasons we listed above?



This has been a weird set-up for years.



As previously reported, Chandler also assured folks on the premiere that she’ll never live in Amy’s house.



“I might live on the farm one day,” Chandler said on the episode. “If [Matt] builds, you know, all that’s up for negotiation…



“[But] I would never live in the big house. Ever. Put a pin in that.”



Again, was she really slamming Amy here? Or actually showing her respect by saying she isn’t trying to take her place in any way, shape or form?



In her memoir last year, Amy stated for the first time that she thought Matt acted inappropriately with Chandler — while he was still her husband.



“I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated,” Amy wrote.



“I’ve never felt so alone, hurt, and betrayed in my life.”