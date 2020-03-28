Case Against Noida Firm After Workers Suspected Of Spreading COVID-19

Phone calls and stay chat obtainable on the corporate’s web site yielded no response when contacted (File)

Noida:

An FIR was registered towards a non-public firm whose staffers, together with a foreigner who visited the agency lately, are suspected to have contaminated 13 individuals with coronavirus in Noida and Greater Noida, officers mentioned on Saturday.

The FIR has been registered beneath the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, on the fundamental of a criticism by Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Aurag Bhargava, the officers mentioned.

As on Saturday night, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 26 coronavirus optimistic circumstances, together with 13 individuals whose contact of an infection could possibly be traced to the Cease Fire firm, the Health Department mentioned in a press release.

The managing director of the corporate had gone to the UK and returned on March 1. On March 7, a staffer of the corporate had returned from the UK.

“A foreign national had carried out the audit of the company on March 14, 15 and 16, but the company did not inform about it to the health department. Thirteen people of this company, including their family members, have got infected with coronavirus,” Mr Bhargava mentioned.

Phone calls and stay chat obtainable on the corporate’s web site yielded no response when contacted by information company PTI for response.

“Of all the cases recorded in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, we have seen that there is no person whose source of infection is not identified,” the chief medical officer mentioned.

He mentioned it’s clear how social distancing and hand sanitation could possibly be preventive towards the novel coronavirus and had this firm been cautious about these measures then such a state of affairs might have been averted.

“I appeal to the people that if anyone of you has returned from foreign or knows about anyone coming from abroad, please inform the health department and ensure such a person practices home quarantine without fail,” Mr Bhargava added.