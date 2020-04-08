Casement vs. Awning Windows: Which One Is Right for You?

The warm weather has finally come. At long last, it’s time to pull back the curtains and throw open the windows. Finally, that fresh spring breeze drifts through your home and the bright sunshine filters inside.

But what if you come to realize your windows don’t let in enough fresh air and sunlight? This is an all too common realization for many homeowners.

The good news? There’s a simple solution to this dilemma. All you need to do is install new windows or replace your current ones with a better alternative.

The best options for better light and ventilation are casement and awning windows. But which one is right for you? Continue reading to find out.

Casement and Awning Windows Have Many Similarities

Casement and awning windows are very similar, which is why they’re often confused with one another. Both are a type of “crank window.” A crank window is one that opens and shuts using a crank lever.

Benefits of “Crank Windows”

There are several benefits you can reap from both forms of crank windows. Both are perfect choices for ventilation because they can open fully to let fresh air inside. This makes them the ideal window choice for rooms where extra ventilation is needed, such as the kitchen and bathroom.

Other benefits of crank windows include:

Allow more natural light in than other windows (especially when in their open position)

Easy to open, even for those who don’t have a lot of arm strength

Easy to clean from the inside

Easy to clean from the outside if located on the first floor

These are only a few primary benefits. There may be other benefits you could receive from installing crank windows in your home.

Cons of “Crank Windows”

There are only two primary cons of installing crank windows.

The first downside is they require a considerable amount of room on the outside of your home if you want them to open fully. This means the area around where the windows are located should be free of trees, tall bushes, and yard decorations of considerable height.

The second downside is crank windows can be difficult to escape out of in an emergency. This depends on the size of the windows installed.

Key Differences

Although casement and awning windows share many similarities, they’re also different in several key ways.

How They Open

The most obvious difference for most people is that awning and casement windows open differently.

Casement windows have hinges at the sides. They’re installed to open outwards from either the left or right side of the opening.

Awning windows have hinges at the top. This means they open directly outwards in an up and down fashion.

Configuration Options

Casement windows are available in a wider variety of configurations. They’re available in one through five-lite arrangements. Awning windows, on the other hand, are only available in one through three-lite configurations.

What Size Opening They’re Made For

This fundamental difference is often the determining factor for which window works best for you. Each of these two types of replacement windows is created to work best for different sized openings.

Casement windows are created to work best in situations where the opening’s height is greater than its width. Awning windows are the exact opposite. They’re designed to work best where the opening’s width is greater than its height.

Should I Choose Casement or Awning Windows?

Sometimes, both awning and casement windows are options. An example includes when creating a new opening for a window or designing a new home. In these situations, homeowners can decide which window is best based exclusively on which they prefer.

In other situations, one choice will be better than the other. When an opening has already been created and simply needs to be filled with an appropriate window choice, for example.

Generally, a casement window is the right choice if:

The available opening is taller than it is wide

You’d like either four or five-lite configurations

You prefer the look of casement windows over awnings

You prefer a window that opens wider

On the other hand, an awning window is generally the right choice if:

The available opening is wider than it is tall

You prefer the look of awning windows over casements

You prefer a window with a smaller opening

These are only a few examples of where either window is the better option. In the end, it’s the homeowner’s choice which window to install. If you’re still confused, however, you can always seek professional assistance in making a choice.

If You Still Can’t Decide Which Is the Best Option

If you still can’t decide whether casement or awning windows are the best choice for you, it’s best to get a professional consultation. A company that works on installing windows can help you decide the best choice for your unique situation.

If reaching out to a professional, you can talk with them about your preferences, if you have them. They can then assess where you want the window installed to let you know if your preference is the best choice.

If it isn’t, they may be able to give you a better option. Alternatively, a professional can offer suggestions on how to make your preference a reality.

Do You Have More Questions About Whether Casement or Awning Windows Are Right for You?

Although awning and casement windows are similar, there are a few key differences between them. The most noticeable difference is the size or shape of opening they are best meant to fill.

Do you have more questions about whether casement or awning windows are right for you? Check out our other blog posts. You’ll find a wealth of information on related topics.