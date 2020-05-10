Cases to ‘soar’ as second wave hits

An infectious diseases specialist says Australia should brace for coronavirus cases to soar as restrictions lift and a second wave of the virus hits.

Dr Dena Grayson, a specialist based in Florida, told 60 Minutes that lifting social distancing restrictions could undo all of Australia’s good work.

“Your country’s done a fabulous job of getting your hands around this virus and just as your literally just kind of entering flu season, and you’re not having a lot of new cases, my worry is you let your foot off the brake and so many people will die,” Ms Grayson said.

“This virus is very, very contagious, and I think you’re gonna see new cases really soar.”

States and territories have started easing the COVID-19 restrictions after a three-stage plan was agreed by the national cabinet on Friday, with the aim of full implementation by July.

It is up to the state and territories when they implement each stage.

media_camera Beachgoers pictured at Bondi Beach enjoying the water and sun this week. Picture: Matrix News

NSW is set to allow cafes and restaurants to re-open for up to 10 patrons from Friday among a series of restrictions being lifted. Victoria too is due it announce its changes on Monday.

But the easing of restrictions could lead to the need for a longer lockdown, Ms Grayson has warned.

“If now you reopen and you see the cases come back, then you’re gonna have to lock down much more broadly and for longer,” she told 60 Minutes.

Ms Grayson’s concerns echo what happened in Hokkaido.

After easing restrictions too early on the Japanese island, there was a second wave of the virus with infections jumping nearly a thousand per cent.

“The second wave is definitely bigger than the first,” Professor Kazuto Suzuki from Hokkaido University told 60 Minutes.

Mr Suzuki warned Australians not to assume the threat is gone as restrictions begin to lift around the country.

“This is a very dangerous virus, you cannot relax,” he said.

media_camera Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki declares a state of emergency during a meeting on the new COVID-19 coronavirus in Hokkaido prefecture on February 28. Picture: STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP / Japan OUT

One thing’s for sure, the war against coronavirus has a long way to go.

Professor James McCaw from Melbourne University told 60 Minutes: “For me, this is a little bit like a marathon. It feels like we’re way into it but we’re only a kilometre in. That first kilometre is hard, I hope the next 41 aren’t so difficult but there are still a lot of kilometres to go.”

The best way to prevent a devastating second wave in Australia is with comprehensive testing, according to Dr Kamalini Lokuge from Australian National University.

“Everybody who has early symptoms, a mild cough, sore throat, fever, they need to be able to know that they have to get tested and they need to be able to go somewhere and get tested as soon as possible,” Dr Lokuge said.

Dr Lokuge believes Australia is in a strong position to now get through this pandemic with minimal damage, and says the key is testing anyone with even the slightest symptom.

If a second wave does hit hard, the Australian health system now has 100 million masks and 7500 ventilators to deal with any future cases.

“We now have the capacity to meet all of the foreseeable scenarios in Australia,” Federal Health Minster Greg Hunt said today.

Australia has recorded 6941 cases of COVID-19, with 3053 in New South Wales, 1487 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 552 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia’s death toll is at 97.

There are now more than four million known cases of coronavirus worldwide, according to the John Hopkins University tally.

Originally published as Cases to ‘soar’ as second wave hits