“Castle” Star Stana Katic Said She Was “Hurt” And “Confused” After Being Fired From The Show

I need a do-over of that finale.

It’s been about four years since the TV show Castle came to an end after eight seasons.


Vivian Zink / Walt Disney Television via Getty

Anyone who loved the show will tell you that every episode was gold…except for the series finale. Even though it was a “happy ending,” it was rushed and unsatisfying.


ABC

So, why did the show do its fans so dirty? Well, in case you don’t remember, there was some drama behind-the-scenes.

Stana Katic — who played Detective Kate Beckett, aka one of the show’s main characters — was fired during Season 8.


Scott Everett White / Walt Disney Television via Getty

“Kate Beckett has been a beloved character on our hit series Castle for the past 8 years. We are grateful for Stana Katic’s talent and dedication to the series and we hope to continue our relationship,” ABC said in a statement at the time.


Richard Cartwright / Walt Disney Television via Getty

The series had been in talks for a ninth and final season, but with Stana no longer attached, that basically went out the window and the show was canceled.

Well, in a new interview with News Corp, the 42-year-old opened up about her abrupt departure from the show.


John Lamparski / Getty Images

“I was confused by the entire experience. I was hurt,” Stana admitted.

She continued, “But look, time has passed and I am so thankful to have been a part of that project, for it to have affected as many people as it did.”


Colleen Hayes / Getty Images

“People loved that couple and loved the story we told, loved all of those characters.”


Byron Cohen / Walt Disney Television via Getty

“It would be a disservice to the work that I did — which I feel partly contributed to the success of the show — if I looked back on it and was anything but grateful for the awesome run,” she concluded.

The actor, who has been starring on AXN’s Absentia since 2017, told EW she hopes Castle “remains something special in viewers’ minds forever.”


Richard Cartwright / Getty Images

So, I still don’t quite understand why she was fired and I’m still disappointed we never got the final season we deserved, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t gonna go binge-watch the series all over again now. #CaskettForever!!

TV and Movies

