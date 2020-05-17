“Castle” Star Stana Katic Said She Was “Hurt” And “Confused” After Being Fired From The Show
I need a do-over of that finale.
It’s been about four years since the TV show Castle came to an end after eight seasons.
Anyone who loved the show will tell you that every episode was gold…except for the series finale. Even though it was a “happy ending,” it was rushed and unsatisfying.
Stana Katic — who played Detective Kate Beckett, aka one of the show’s main characters — was fired during Season 8.
“Kate Beckett has been a beloved character on our hit series Castle for the past 8 years. We are grateful for Stana Katic’s talent and dedication to the series and we hope to continue our relationship,” ABC said in a statement at the time.
Well, in a new interview with News Corp, the 42-year-old opened up about her abrupt departure from the show.
“I was confused by the entire experience. I was hurt,” Stana admitted.
She continued, “But look, time has passed and I am so thankful to have been a part of that project, for it to have affected as many people as it did.”
“People loved that couple and loved the story we told, loved all of those characters.”
“It would be a disservice to the work that I did — which I feel partly contributed to the success of the show — if I looked back on it and was anything but grateful for the awesome run,” she concluded.
So, I still don’t quite understand why she was fired and I’m still disappointed we never got the final season we deserved, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t gonna go binge-watch the series all over again now. #CaskettForever!!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.