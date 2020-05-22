Jimmys Post

Cat is rescued from a skip bin by firefighters in Melbourne

  • A kitten was found with her head suck in a skip bin outside a Melbourne factory
  • Firefighters used an angle grinder and a spreading tool to set the kitten free
  • She escaped unharmed and animal welfare staff are looking for her owner

An adventurous tabby cat stuck in a stinky situation at the bottom of a skip bin has been freed by firefighters.

The kitten was found outside a factory in Cheltenham, southern Melbourne, on Thursday after a passerby heard her meowing at 11.30am and called for help.

A team of firefighters from Highett fire station were sent out and began the delicate operation by placing a paw-printed blanket over the kitten to calm her down.

A kitten was found stuck in a skip bin outside a Melbourne factory before she was rescued by a team of firefighters

Despite the stressful ordeal the kitten appeared to be in good health and animal welfare staff are now trying to identify if she is a stray or a pet

Using an an angle grinder and a battery-powered spreading tool the firefighters pried open the steel drain hole so the cat could be pulled free. 

‘After 45 minutes of delicate work, the cat was successfully released,’ an MFB spokesperson said.

‘The cat was placed in their care of animal welfare specialists who were at the scene.’ 

Despite the stressful ordeal the kitten appeared to be in good health and animal welfare staff are now trying to identify if she is a stray or a pet.

It is not know how long the cat was stuck inside the hole before she was rescued.  

The firefighters began the delicate operation by placing a paw-patched blanket over the kitten to calm her down before using an angle grinder and a battery-powered spreading to cut open the bin

