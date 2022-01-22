Cat parents need this NASA-inspired litter box freshener

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Jan. 20, the VentiFresh ECO: Next Generation Odor Eliminator is on sale for $42.99 instead of $72 — that’s savings of 42%.

You may have become nose blind to your cat’s litter box, but we can assure you, your guests have not. And spritzing a little Febreze isn’t really helping matters. Cat parents need something that works to purify and freshen the air around the litter box, not just something to mask it.

That’s where the VentiFresh ECO comes in. Funded over 388 percent on Indiegogo, this compact, portable device took inspiration from NASA’s photocatalyst technology in the International Space Station. It uses a UV catalyst core to not just mask odors, but decompose them through natural photosynthesis. As a result, it banishes the stinky litter box smell and produces clean air instead.

The Ventifresh ECO is just over two inches all around and weighs only 2.5 ounces. It can easily slip into small spaces, like around your cat’s litter box, to combat odors. Simply plug it into a nearby outlet or power bank, attach the gel pad to the bottom of the device and stick it wherever you need it, and press the button to kick it into gear. It features three different modes — standby, quiet, or turbo — depending on how intense the smell is. Keep it rolling on quiet mode throughout the day to silently eliminate odors, or for particularly strong smells, switch it to turbo mode for quick relief.

Besides your litter box woes, you can also use the VentiFresh ECO for other small areas, like your gym bag, the refrigerator, a diaper bin, the car, or even a small bathroom. There are more smells lurking around your home than you think. You’ve just become a bit nose blind. Let this tiny gadget keep things fresh for you.

We’ve featured this innovative space tech before, but it’s on sale for even less for a limited time. Save 42 percent and snag the next-generation odor eliminator for just $42.99 (regularly $72).

Prices subject to change.