Catalyst Power Launches Demand Response Solutions for New York Commercial & Industrial Businesses

Demand Response Provides Business with New Revenue Stream

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Catalyst Power Holdings LLC (“Catalyst Power”), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching demand response solutions for businesses in New York. With the launch, (utility specific locations), Catalyst Power customers can participate in New York State’s demand response program. The program provides incentives for businesses to reduce their electricity usage when demand on the network is at its highest. Participating businesses are compensated to help the state avoid grid problems, reduce emissions, and lower their own energy costs.

“Demand response offers businesses another opportunity to realize significant savings through New York’s clean energy incentive programs,” said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. “Smart New York businesses have the opportunity to generate revenue and realize major savings by taking advantage of the clean energy transition–state and federal programs that offer incentives for solar, storage, EV charging, demand response, and other solutions, will be delivering rewards for decades to come.”

Catalyst Power develops tailored innovative energy supply solutions for commercial and industrial companies. Demand response, on-site solar and storage, Connected Microgrids, EV charging, rooftop and land leasing, and other clean energy solutions can provide businesses with new revenue streams and significant savings. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating cost-effective onsite energy projects for its retail energy clients.

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas-based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com .

