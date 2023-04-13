Catalyst Power Partners with Blink Charging to Provide EV Charging for Commercial and Industrial Businesses in the Northeast

NEW YORK and MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Catalyst Power Holdings LLC (“Catalyst”, “Company”), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is partnering with Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW) (Blink), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, to provide electric vehicle charging services for commercial and industrial businesses in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Blink’s EV charging solutions span the globe and offer a full range of deployment configurations that can fit with any size business. The partnership expands Catalyst’s suite of clean energy solutions which also includes custom-priced energy service, Connected Microgrids, Free Onsite Solar Viability Assessment, and community solar. Catalyst Power’s cleaner energy solutions allow companies to reduce energy costs, monetize their roof, meet sustainability goals, and ensure energy resilience.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Blink Charging to offer our commercial and industrial customers a simple, effective, onsite EV charging solution,” said Gabe Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power. “Providing EV charging is a great business opportunity for all sizes and types of businesses. Charging can attract customers, serve as an employee perk, and generate revenue.”

“We anticipate tremendous growth in the number of EV’s that will be on our roads and highways in the coming years. Commercial and industrial businesses, and their parking lots, will be a critical part of the overall charging infrastructure to service EV drivers – as customers, clients, or employees. We’re excited to work with Catalyst Power to provide those businesses with the most advanced EV charging solutions on the market,” said Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging.

Catalyst Power works with small- to industrial-sized businesses to provide access to cleaner energy through our network of Connected Microgrids, community solar subscriptions, retail clean energy, onsite solar, EV Charging, and other customized solutions. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for our retail energy clients.

Businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:

Web: https://catalystpower.com/about-us/

Phone: 1-888-789-7250

Email: contact@catalystpower.com

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catalyst-power-partners-with-blink-charging-to-provide-ev-charging-for-commercial-and-industrial-businesses-in-the-northeast-301796918.html

SOURCE Catalyst Power