Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Send Birthday Messages to Daughter: “You Are Loved”



Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have thrown it way back on Instagram.



In honor of the child they gave up for adoption.



Both Teen Mom stars shared old photos on Instagram today of their early years with daughter Carly, who they gave up for adoption as teenagers, as well as moving tributes to the little girl in honor of her 11th birthday.



“May 18th 2009 at 10:39 a.m. you took your very first breath and changed me in so many different ways,” Lowell wrote on her official account on Monday, May 18, addressing her firstborn as follows:



“Today you turn 11. Happy Birthday my sweet Carly. I love you big as the sky.”



Tyler and Catelynn gave Carly up for adoption shortly after she was born, but they’ve remained in touch with her adoptive parents.



Last summer, on an episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn and Tyler reunited with their daughter — and many tears were shed.



On Sunday, Catelynn posted the throwback picture below and wrote as a caption at the time:



“Blows my mind that she’s going to be 11 tomorrow. #alwaysinmyheart.”



It really is special that these reality stars still think of their adopted child so often and talk so openly about her.



They continue to set a great example for others in their situation.



As for Tyler, he shared a message for Carly with a post of his own.



“11 years ago I watched you take your first breath,” he wrote.



“11 years ago I held you & your birth mother in my arms as we both gazed upon your angelic face, never wanting to let you go. 11 years ago you entered the world & changed so many lives for the better.



“Happy Birthday Carly, you are forever loved by so many!”



Following Carly’s birth, the Teen Mom OG mainstays went on to welcome daughters Novalee, now 5, and Vaeda, now 14 months.



It doesn’t sound as if they’re done having kids, either.



Catelynn has said she’d like to try for a boy, and also that she wants to be done having children by the time she’s 30 years old.



She also wants to wait until Vaeda is two before trying for her final son or daughter.



“There are plans for more kids,” Lowell told Us Weekly this spring, adding in more detail:



“I mean, not right at this moment because Vaeda just turned a year old.



“So, we’re going to wait a little bit longer and then eventually have one more and then we’ll be completely done. We will be done.”



Tyler doesn’t need any convincing, either.



“We’re not done yet. We just love being parents too much,” he told the same celebrity gossip tabloid in this same interview.



Last year, the husband and wife sat down with Carly’s adoptive parents during a Teen Mom OG reunion show… reflecting at the time on their decade-long journey as connected parents.



“Thank you for letting us be involved and just see her and just being amazing parents for her,” Baltierra told them, growing emotional.



“We couldn’t have really asked for anything more, honestly.”