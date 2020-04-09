CBC launches $2 million fund for Canadian creatives | CBC News

CBC is launching a $2 million fund to support Canadian creators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public broadcaster says the fund will provide “immediate” financing for the development and production of original Canadian stories in several formats.

Eligible projects include scripted comedies and dramas, unscripted entertainment, children’s programming, podcasts, play adaptations and short documentaries.

CBC says all projects must follow national and local COVID-19 safety guidelines.

CBC executive vice-president Barbara Williams says in a statement that the goal is to provide funds for Canadian creators to “innovate and tell their stories in entirely new ways.”

Applications are open until April 24, and CBC will start notifying creators about their project’s status on May 8.