CBC Music Festival cancelled for 2020 | CBC Music

CBC Music and Live Nation have decided to cancel the 2020 CBC Music Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was scheduled to take place May 30 and feature performances by Metric, Half Moon Run, Lights, Haviah Mighty and more.

“We have made the difficult decision to not move forward with the 2020 CBC Music Festival out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of attendees, artists, and staff,” reads the statement from CBC Music and Live Nation. “We are working to shift our focus to bringing the festival back better than ever in 2021. Tickets will be automatically refunded at point of purchase.”

In the meantime, you can tap into past CBC Music Festival performances through these summer-inducing videos: cbc.ca/music/watch/cbcmusicfestival.

And starting May 1, you can watch the first of five new episodes of the Junos 365 Songwriters’ Circle, where Brett Kissel will host with guests Devon Portielje from Half Moon Run, Dominique Fils-Aimé and Kaia Kater. Watch it as of 8 p.m. ET via Gem.